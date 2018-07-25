KUSA – A fire damaged what the Denver Fire Department referred to as “significant pieces of art” at Civic Center Park Wednesday morning, and now investigators are trying to determine who was responsible.

The charred piece of art is just in front of the City and County building.

A photo shared to Reddit showed trash the user said was near the installation (Note: there is profanity in the post).

According to a Facebook post on the Denver's Civic Center Park page, fires were also set in several park trash cans.

Firefighters say the Denver Police Department and Denver Parks and Recreation are also helping with the investigation.

DFD is working with @denverparksrec & @DenverPolice to investigate a fire that occurred this morning at Civic Center Park. This fire unfortunately damaged significant pieces of art at the park. No other information is available, and updates will only follow as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/PJuzYBohou — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 25, 2018

