Man arrested for fire truck theft says he was told to move it

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a fire truck in Boulder "guaranteed" to the officer arresting him that he would be out of jail "by tomorrow," according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department.

Kirill Kiefel, 28, was arrested early Sunday morning in Boulder. The officer who took him into custody noted numerous prior contacts with Kiefel and said his behavior has "continued to escalate" and he's "increasingly become a higher risk to public safety."

The officers responded to the area of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Boulder at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 2 for a report that someone stole a Boulder Fire Department truck, the affidavit says.

When he arrived, he reported that firefighters were entering the truck and speaking with a man standing just outside the driver's seat area. The man was identified as Kiefel. When the officer asked him what happened, Kiefel responded that the firefighters asked him to move the truck, the affidavit says.

Officers spoke with the firefighters who said they were responding to a medical call in the area when they saw their truck down at Pennsylvania Avenue and Broadway Street. They ran toward it and jumped into it while it was not moving and pulled the emergency brake, according to the document.

They then pulled Kiefel out of the driver's seat and surrounded him until officers arrived. The firefighters reported that Kiefel had driven the truck from an alley across from the Fox Theater down to the traffic light at Broadway Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the affidavit, Kiefel was wanted on a felony parole violation warrant.

