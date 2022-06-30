Witness, gas station video key to identifying suspect in firefighter's killing

Several witnesses also reported that they believed one of the street racers was struck by John Jaros' truck on I-70 prior to the shooting, an arrest affidavit says.

AURORA, Colo. — Gas station surveillance video and transaction history were key in helping track down the suspect now charged in the killing of a father of three who was driving to a campsite on Father's Day weekend.

Jeremey Rocha, 20, was formally charged Wednesday with the following, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office:

2 counts first-degree murder

4 counts criminal attempted first-degree murder

Sentence enhancer: crime of violence

He's accused of fatally shooting John Jaros, the assistant chief of the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, around 5:30 p.m. on June 18 as he drove with his family on eastbound Interstate 70 near Tower Road in Aurora.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jaros was shot in the head and immediately slumped over in the vehicle while driving. His wife moved over from the passenger seat and managed to get the truck in neutral and guide the vehicle off to the side of the highway.

When contacted on the side of the road, Jaros' wife reported that four vehicles were racing and said that after her husband passed them on the left shoulder, she heard at least four gunshots and her husband was shot.

She reported that two of the vehicles appeared to be slowing traffic down purposefully which allowed the other two vehicles to race.

She described the first two as black vehicles and the others as a white sports car and black car with a temporary Texas plate that had slats over the back windshield.

Jaros' wife said her husband may have "brake checked" the first set of street racers as he re-entered the highway from the shoulder. She went on to say, according to the affidavit, that no one in their vehicle did anything to provoke the racers.

Crime scene

Based on descriptions from Jaros' wife, investigators were able to determine that the shooting happened on the highway bridge near E. Smith Road. They returned to that area and recovered 11 shell casings.

Investigators recovered two bullets from the bed of Jaros' truck and a bullet fragment from the back seat where the couple's children were seated. According to the affidavit, it's believed the bullet entered the cab of the truck, hit the driver's seat headrest and then bounced to where the child was seated.

One bullet was lodged in the lining of the truck bed, a second bullet was stopped by metal before entering the cab of the truck. If it had entered the cab, the affidavit says, it would have struck the area where one of the children was seated. A total of nine bullet holes were found in the truck. A dent was also discovered that was believed to have been caused by a bullet strike.

Witness statements

Two days after the shooting, a man called police and said he had information about the shooting, and "believed he had been a part of it," the affidavit says.

The man said he was in his car with his cousin when a man driving a white mustang pulled up and commented on "how nice looking" his car was and invited him to a Maverick gas station at E. 38th Avenue and Chambers Road.

He reported that he followed the Mustang to that gas station and stated a black Chevy Camaro, another black mustang and a blue Mustang were near the pumps, the affidavit says.

The witness described the driver of the white mustang as a man wearing skinny jeans and a red T-shirt who was "not older than 24."

After a short while, all of them left the gas station and got on eastbound I-70. He described that the Camaro and white Mustang were lining up to race on the highway, according to the affidavit.

He admitted he was slowing down traffic and said that a white Ram truck passed them on the left shoulder. He reported, according to the affidavit, that the truck hit the black Camaro and kept going and said the white Mustang followed after the truck. He said he turned around to check on the Camaro driver and "thought he saw a dent" in the driver's side of the Camaro.

The witness said he didn't see the shooting and didn't know one had occurred until he saw news reports about the homicide, which prompted him to call police.

The man's cousin also spoke with police. The cousin shared a similar story, but said he didn't think the truck hit the Camaro, but "it got pretty close."

Gas station video and transactions

Security video from the gas station supported statements made by the witnesses and based on when the vehicles were at the gas station, investigators asked for transactions that occurred.

Detectives believed that one transaction was made by the driver of the black mustang associated with the incident. Investigators tracked that person down and began combing through his social media accounts for anyone he might be associated with who had a white mustang.

They also contacted the man in the black Mustang following a traffic stop and asked if was willing to be interviewed about an "unrelated subject" and he agreed.

According to the affidavit, he identified the driver of the white mustang as a high school acquaintance he knew as "Jeremey" who went by "JJ Rocha" on Facebook.

He described that the vehicles did a couple of races on the highway and then said a Ram truck passed them in the emergency lane at a "high rate of speed," the affidavit says.

He said he believed the truck may have hit the black Camaro, driven by his cousin, and was doing a "hit and run," according to the affidavit. He said he later observed damage to the front and read end of the vehicle. He took a picture of the damage and provided it to investigators.

He said he went to check on his cousin, who said that the truck had pushed him into the guardrail while trying to overtake him, the affidavit says.

After the shooting, the man said he and his cousin were on the side of the highway where they were "conversing" with Jeremey. During that conversation, the witness reported that Jeremey said he "needed to go," and that he had "dumped the clip." According to the affidavit, the witness said he took that to mean that Jeremey had emptied his gun magazine with bullets into the Ram truck.

The witness reported that Jeremey "did not seem remorseful" about what happened.

He said, however, he did not know someone had actually been shot until he saw news reports. He said he and his cousin didn't come forward because they knew they were not supposed to be street racing, according to the affidavit.

Link to other crimes

The shell casings recovered were linked to previous shootings, according to the arrest affidavit. That included a shooting on June 6 just before 2 a.m. on East Gunnison Place in Aurora. In that case, the affidavit says, there was a party nearby on South Yampa Way, and witnesses reported hearing about 20 gunshots.

Ring video from a resident showed a large group of people leaving that party and walking down the street, as they did several men pulled out guns and began shooting straight in the air.

Officers found 32 9mm cases at the scene.

A shooting on Oct. 17, 2021, was also linked through the shell casings. That incident occurred on Rosyln Street in Adams County.

A resident reported they were having a Halloween party when a group of people who were not invited showed up. As that group left, four gunshots were heard. Four 9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene.