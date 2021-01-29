Man poured camping fuel, set fires in aisles of Walmart, police say

At least four fires were set in the store, but they burned out quickly, according to Englewood police.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man faces arson charges after police said he poured camping fuel in several aisles of an Englewood Walmart store and then set fires, according to the Englewood Police Department (EPD).

Darius Harper, 43 is being held on charges of fourth-degree arson, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Officesr responded to the store at 601 Engelwood Pkwy. around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. Officer learned that the suspect had poured the fuel and then lit it, which resulted in four fires, EPD said. He left the store through a nearby exit after starting the fires, according to police.

There were about 135 customers and 40 employees in the store at the time of the fires. They burned out after a short period of time, but caused damage to the tile floors, shelves and merchandise. No customers or staff were injured.

Officers located Harper several blocks away on a bike path near South Santa Fe Drive and West Dartmouth Avenue.

He initially ran from officers and resisted arrest, EPD said, but was eventually taken into custody.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

