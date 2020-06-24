x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

crime

Police seize fireworks from a home in southwest Denver

Officers removed fireworks from a home near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Florida Avenue in southwest Denver.
Credit: KUSA

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) on Wednesday seized a large amount of fireworks from a home on South Wolcott Court. 

The home is near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Florida Avenue, in the Mar Lee neighborhood on the southwestern side of Denver.

This story is developing. 9NEWS will update it as more information comes available.

The bust comes days after DPD said there was a large surge in fireworks-related complaints over the weekend, with police receiving 317 calls about fireworks on Sunday night alone.

RELATED: There was a big surge in fireworks calls in Denver over the weekend

On Monday, DPD seized an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks that were discovered during a traffic stop. Police said they had previously been investigating an illegal fireworks distributor who had been operating out of a large box truck and his residence in southwest Denver.

RELATED: 2,000+ pounds of illegal fireworks seized during Denver traffic stop

DPD on Wednesday hosted a news conference to discuss the dangers of shooting off illegal fireworks and announce steep fines for anyone caught doing it. During the news conference, officials said they've received more than 750 complaints in recent days, compared to 69 calls over the same period last year.

RELATED: As complaints about illegal fireworks increase tenfold in Denver, agencies address dangers and steep fines

Many fireworks shows across Colorado have been canceled due to concerns over crowds gathering and the impact that might have on spreading COVID-19.

RELATED: List: 44 firework shows (and 72 canceled ones) across Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS  