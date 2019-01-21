BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 33-year-old man has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Broomfield last week.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, officers investigated an incident in the 100 block of Agate Way late Friday morning and took a suspect into custody.

Nicholas Licata was advised of the murder charge he now faces on Tuesday. He's being held without bond, according to a tweet from the Broomfield Police Department

The name of the victim has not been released, and law enforcement has previously said the family of the victim has asked for privacy.

It's unclear at this time if the victim and Licata knew each other or how the person died.

