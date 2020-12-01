AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for suspects after five people were shot at a party Saturday night at an apartment complex near East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

Police responded to the shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 17100 block of East Adriatic Place, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two additional victims had already left the scene in a private vehicle, but were later transported to an area hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said evidence suggests the shooting took place inside one of the apartments.

The victims included two adult males and three juveniles — two female and one male — according to APD. All five victims are in serious condition at area hospitals but are expected to survive.

Police said there are likely multiple suspects. One suspect is described as a black male wearing a yellow-hooded sweatshirt, according to APD. Police did not release descriptions of any other possible suspects.

"We understand that an incident like this can be unnerving to those who live in the area. Our top priority right now is to ensure the safety of our residents and to identify the ones responsible for this and quickly arrest them," said APD Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore. "We will also be increasing police patrols in the area and officers from the District 3 Police Area Representative Unit (PAR) will be spending their day in the neighborhood."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Agent Chris Fanning with the District 3 Detective Unit at (303) 627-3161. You can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

