2 arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 2 teens

A 21-year-old man and 17-year-old boy face charges of attempted murder for the May 13 shooting near a Boulder County trailhead.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a teen have both been arrested on charges of attempted murder related to a drive-by shooting last week in Boulder County that injured two teens.

Jafet Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested. Each faces the following charges.

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

One count of felony menacing

Additional charges are possible, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, which announced the arrests on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 13 on Flagstaff Road in unincorporated Boulder County. The victims, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were shot from a passing vehicle as they were standing outside a parked vehicle at the Crown Rock Trailhead, a City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks property.

The 17-year-old victim had a serious leg injury that required surgery, according to the sheriff's office. The 18-year-old victim had a minor injury and was treated and released. Both are from the Thornton area.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home near Highway 36 and Pecos Street in Adams County. Detectives also impounded multiple vehicles involved with the crime, according to BCSO.

