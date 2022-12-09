Broomfield police arrest man accused of taking video up woman's dress, believed there are more victims

Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, was charged with invasion of privacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police are looking for more victims after a man was arrested for taking a video up a woman's dress at a mall in Broomfield.

The Broomfield Police arrested 30-year-old Jacob Padilla-Lesperance after a woman reported that he took a video up her dress while she was shopping at the Flatiron Crossing Mall back in November.

Police said Padilla-Lesperance was later identified and arrested at his home in Broomfield on November 27.

Padilla-Lesperance was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on the charge of invasion of privacy. He has since bonded out of jail.

Broomfield Police believe there may be additional victims. If anyone has been victimized by Padilla-Lesperance in November, they are asked to call Detective Random Pihlak at 720-887-3158 or at rpihlak@broomfield.org.

Victims can also call the Victims Services Unit at 303-438-6400 for crisis intervention emotional support and resources.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

More news seen on 9NEWS this week:

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.