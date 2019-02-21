ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood police are trying to identify the man responsible for a theft and assault that occurred at the Walmart store at 601 Englewood Parkway last week.

According to a Crimestoppers bulletin, the suspect injured two elderly bystanders as he tried to flee the store following a theft around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 15. The victims suffered serious injuries, the bulletin said.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, tan coat, tan pants, tan work boots, and a white ball cap with a “W” emblem on the front.

He may be associated with a newer model dark-colored Nissan, Kia, or similar brand sedan.

Anyone with information about the missing goats is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can also text DMCS plus your message to 274637, go online to www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/tip. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS