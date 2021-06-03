Missing Florida boy possibly traveling to Colorado, police say

9-year-old John Weldon might be traveling with an adult in a Silver Mitsubishi Outlander, Florida tag number IB14FR, according to police in Mount Dora, Florida.

COLORADO, USA — A missing boy from Florida might be traveling through Colorado, the Mount Dora Police Department (MDPD) in Florida said on Facebook on Friday.

MDPD said John Weldon, 9, could be with Daryl Weldon, 42, in a Silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Florida tag IB14FR. They were last seen in Mount Dora, Florida, and could be traveling to Colorado or Wisconsin, MDPD said.

The child is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. He's about 4 foot 6 inches tall. Daryl Weldon is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-516-4232 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 888-356-4774 with any information on the whereabouts of John Weldon.

