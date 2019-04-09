CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is investigating after videos posted to social media show what appears to be a large fireworks show at the top of Mount Evans in the middle of the night.

It happened early Monday morning as part of an end of summer celebration, Forest Service public information officer Reid Armstrong said.

Armstrong said they think dozens of people drove to the top of the mountain and set off the fireworks. They don't know exactly how many people were involved.

According to Armstrong, fireworks are always illegal in a national forest (Mount Evans is part of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests) and they're banned in all of Clear Creek County right now because the area is under stage one fire restrictions.

"Fireworks have a huge impact on wildlife," Armstrong said. "It’s a high alpine environment. Wildlife already deals with lots of visitors. To set off lots of fireworks, might be surreal and exhilarating and have effects far beyond."

The Forest Service said just driving to the top of Mount Evans at night is legal while the road is open.

The top section of the highway closed for the season Tuesday.

A Facebook group called Nationwide Productions, which describes itself as a place to organize car meetups and cruises, posted a flyer last week for the "9th annual end of summer cruise to Mt. Evans Summit."

The post includes times and details for a ride to the top of the mountain, but does not specifically mention anything about fireworks. It does include a picture of fireworks.

Several videos and pictures posted to social media show the fireworks and tag Mount Evans as the location.

9NEWS has reached out to the people who posted the videos and has not heard back as of this writing.

Workers with the Forest Service checked out the area Tuesday. They said they will let us know if they found any fireworks debris on Wednesday.

