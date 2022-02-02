Former sergeant convicted of sexually assaulting subordinate

The victim reported that she was attempting to gain entry to the Adams County cadet academy and was "fearful" that coming forward might jeopardize that.

DENVER — A jury convicted a former Adams County sergeant of sexually assaulting a subordinate who was "fearful" that coming forward would hurt her chances of getting into the cadet academy, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The guilty verdicts against Michael Benson were returned Monday, Jan. 31 following a six-day trial.

“Mr. Benson used his position of power to force himself upon a subordinate and sexually assault her. Such a crime is outrageous on its face, but it is particularly reprehensible coming from a Sheriff’s Deputy," said District Attorney Brian Mason.

"We will not tolerate this behavior. My office will prosecute those who commit these crimes without fear or favor, including when it occurs in a jail by a member of law enforcement. I applaud the victim for her courage in coming forward and am grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict.”

In 2018, the victim worked as a civilian employee at the jail where she was supervised by Benson, who at the time was a sergeant with the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The victim testified that between February and July of that year, Benson spent an unusual amount of time with her at work and that his conduct included dirty jokes, flirting, and inappropriate comments in the workplace, the DA's office said.

She testified that Benson's behavior became more aggressive and eventually progressed to inappropriate touching and sexual assault.

She also reported that she was "desperate" to become an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy (ACSO), and was attempting to gain entry into the academy when the incidents occurred. The victim said for those reasons she was "fearful" that speaking out could damage her ability to become an academy cadet.

ACSO Internal Affairs eventually became aware of the incidents involving the victim and members of the IA team contacted her in September of 2018.

Benson was terminated by the Sheriff’s Office and the criminal case was investigated by the Commerce City and Brighton Sexual Assault Task Force.



Benson was convicted of three counts including:

Sex assault—overcome victim’s will

Two counts unlawful sexual contact

He will be sentenced on April 7.