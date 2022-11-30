Former Adams County teacher accused of possessing child pornography

Christopher Sergeeff, 43, has worked at three schools in Thornton and Northglenn since 2016.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Adams County teacher has been charged with possessing child pornography, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Christopher Sergeeff, 43, was charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a child and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Sergeeff is accused of possessing child pornography between May 31 and Nov. 17, the district attorney's office said.

He was previously a teacher at Quist Middle School in Thornton (2019), Stargate Charter School in Thornton (2016-2018), and The Studio School in Northglenn (2019-2022).

Thornton Police Department is the lead investigative agency in the case.



