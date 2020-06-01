CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A former Spanish teacher at Arapahoe High School was sentenced Monday on accusations that she kissed a student-athlete and sent the 16-year-old boy nude photos of herself over Snapchat.

Sarah Elise Porter pleaded guilty in November to one count of attempted sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

On Monday, she was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation. She also must register as a sex offender.

Porter was arrested on March 22 after investigators followed up on a tip from a student through Safe2Tell, an anonymous reporting system.

The tip said that a student and teacher had kissed in an office with the lights off, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. The student told investigators that Porter had sent over nude photos and video of herself, according to the affidavit.

Porter had taught Spanish at Arapahoe High School since August 2018. Littleton Public Schools placed her on leave in March, before saying she would not return to teach in the district.

