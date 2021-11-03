Former police sergeant pleads guilty in pipe bombings case

Curtiss Christensen, who retired from the police department in 2006, pleaded guilty last week to buying weapons for the suspect.

AURORA, Colo. — A former Aurora Police Department (APD) sergeant who retired in 2006 pleaded guilty last week to one count in a case related to two pipe bomb explosions a year ago, according to court records.

Court documents show that Curtiss Christensen, 69, pleaded guilty to firearms straw purchase, a Class 4 felony, on Friday in Arapahoe County District Court. Two other charges of accessory to a crime and tempering with physical evidence were dismissed as part of the plea deal, records show.

Christensen is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 14, 2022.

The case stemmed from two pipe bomb explosions in Aurora on Dec. 25, 2020, in the area of 18294 E. Mansfield Ave. and Jan. 7, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Scott Campbell, a convicted felon, was the main suspect in that case, and Christensen purchased and transferred two firearms to him, according to the affidavit.

Campbell is scheduled to go on trial in February.

According to the affidavit, Campbell shared a home with Christensen and his family.

The affidavit says that someone recognized the vehicle and trailer involved in the Dec. 25 bombing and texted Campbell about it. After that, there were exchanges between Christensen and Campbell in which they discussed moving the SUV and trailer so they were not together and not at the home they shared, the affidavit says.

Christensen advised Campbell not to pay for a storage garage because that "leaves a paper trail," according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by officers, Christensen denied knowing anything about the bombs and said he lived at the home with his family and Campbell, who used to date his daughter and was a friend, according to the affidavit.

Investigators determined that Christensen lied when he said he didn't know anything about the bombings because of a recorded conversation between Campbell and Christensen's wife, where she acknowledged that the three of them had discussed Campbell's involvement, the affidavit says.

Text messages between Christensen and Campbell on Dec. 25 also indicated that he was aware of the bombings and Campbell's involvement, according to the affidavit.

In one message, he told Campbell, to "get rid of everything" "before the ATF is involved," the affidavit says. Campbell ultimately did not heed that advice, according to the affidavit.

This story contains previous reporting by Janet Oravetz.