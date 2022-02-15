Former Aurora sergeant gets 3 months for buying weapon for known felon

Curtiss Christensen was accused of purchasing a firearm for a known felon who later pleaded guilty to setting off two pipe bombs in Aurora.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Aurora Police Department (APD) sergeant who retired in 2006 was sentenced to three months in jail and four years of probation after he pleaded guilty in a case related to two pipe bomb explosions in Aurora, according to court records.

Curtiss Christensen pleaded guilty to firearms straw purchase, a Class 4 felony, in December in Arapahoe County District Court. Two other charges of accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence were dismissed as part of the plea deal, records show.

The case stemmed from two pipe bomb explosions in Aurora on Dec. 25, 2020, in the area of 18294 E. Mansfield Ave. and Jan. 7, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle, according to an arrest affidavit.

Scott Campbell, a convicted felon, was the main suspect in that case, and Christensen purchased and transferred two firearms to him, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Campbell shared a home with Christensen and his family.

The affidavit says that someone recognized the vehicle and trailer involved in the Dec. 25 bombing and texted Campbell about it. After that, there were exchanges between Christensen and Campbell in which they discussed moving the SUV and trailer so they were not together and not at the home they shared, the affidavit says.

Christensen advised Campbell not to pay for a storage garage because that "leaves a paper trail," according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by officers, Christensen denied knowing anything about the bombs and said he lived at the home with his family and Campbell, who used to date his daughter and was a friend, according to the affidavit.

Investigators determined that Christensen lied when he said he didn't know anything about the bombings because of a recorded conversation between Campbell and Christensen's wife, where she acknowledged that the three of them had discussed Campbell's involvement, the affidavit says.

Text messages between Christensen and Campbell on Dec. 25 also indicated that he was aware of the bombings and Campbell's involvement, according to the affidavit.

Campbell pleaded guilty to the following charges in January of this year:

Attempted first-degree murder extreme indifference

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

He was sentenced to 20 years for the first count and 18 months for the second but will get credit for the 360 days he's been in custody. As a result of the plea, prosecutors dismissed other charges against Campbell.

In one message, he told Campbell, to "get rid of everything" "before the ATF is involved," the affidavit says. Campbell ultimately did not heed that advice, according to the affidavit.

