Former Boulder attorney pleads guilty to stealing more than $40,000 from clients

This is the second time Emily Cohen, 42, has been convicted of the crime.

BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder attorney pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $40,000 from her clients, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

This is the second time Emily Cohen, 42, has been convicted of the crime. A jury found Cohen guilty of theft and fraud in 2014 and sentenced her to prison; however, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2019.

Prosecutors brought the case to trial again so that Cohen’s criminal record would reflect her felony conduct, said District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

“Her clients had gone to Ms. Cohen for legal help and, instead, had their money and trust stolen by this defendant," Dougherty said. “This felony conviction represents justice for the victims. Our office will continue to fight for the most vulnerable to scams and fraud, including members of our immigrant community.”

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS