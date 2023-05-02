Former Boulder pizza shop employee sentenced

Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted sexual assault on a child and a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge.

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while he was employed at a Boulder pizza shop has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two criminal charges.

Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department said.

Sokolaj worked at a pizza place near Boulder High School on and off starting in 2018, police said. During that time, he had numerous contacts with students from the school.

In January, Sokolaj pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted sexual assault on a child and a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge.

He was sentenced Friday to two years of work release for the felony count and 18 months of work release for the misdemeanor count. Those sentences will be served at the same time. He was also sentenced to six years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

