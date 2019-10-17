BOULDER, Colo — A former defensive tackle for the Denver Broncos has been arrested following a shooting that injured a woman in Boulder on Wednesday, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Black Lab Sports at 3550 Frontier Ave. to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to discover a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Boulder County Community Health to be treated for her injuries, police said.

Officers arrested Justin Bannan, 40, at the scene. He was taken to the Boulder County Jail and is facing charges for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault – extreme indifference, first-degree assault – intent to cause serious bodily injury and first-degree burglary, according to BPD.

BPD said they believe the shooting was random.

"The suspect and victim worked in the same building and were distantly acquainted," BPD said in a news release.

Bannan is scheduled for an advisement hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have information about this case should call Detective Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328. Those who have information but want to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

