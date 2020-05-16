Former Bronco Cody Latimer arrested after shots fired in Douglas County apartment

Latimer, who's currently on the Washington Redskins roster, is suspected of assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday in a Douglas County apartment on suspicion of assault and illegal discharge of a gun.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of shots being fired at the Zenith Meridian Apartments, at 9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, just after midnight Saturday, according to a press release.

The reporting party told the sheriff's office that they had heard an argument and what they thought were gunshots.

Once on scene, deputies gained entry into the apartment and detained three people, the release says. One person had minor injuries. A sheriff's office spokesperson said they weren't sure how the injuries occurred but that they weren't from a gunshot. No other injuries were reported.

Latimer, 27, was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility, according to the release. Bail was set at $25,000. He has posted bond and been released.

He is suspected of second-degree assault, menacing, and illegal discharge of a firearm, which are felonies. He was also arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors: prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The investigation is still open and active, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says.

In 2016, Latimer was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid traffic ticket after he called 911 to report that his girlfriend has slapped him after a party in Denver. He paid about $300 to settle the ticket.

The Redskins announced earlier this year that they had signed Latimer. Before that, he played two seasons with the New York Giants. He was with the Broncos for four seasons from 2014 to 2017.