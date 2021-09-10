Former Denver Bronco found guilty of attempted murder in Boulder shooting

Justin Bannan was accused of shooting a woman in the shoulder in 2019.

BOULDER, Colo. — A jury has found a former Denver Bronco accused of shooting a woman in the shoulder in 2019 guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

The trial of Justin Bannan got underway Aug. 30 and ended Friday.

Bannan was accused of shooting a woman at a Boulder business while in a drug-induced state where he claimed the mafia was after him, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her right shoulder, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Bannan, a 12-year NFL veteran, played defensive tackle for the Broncos in 2010 and 2012. He also played for the University of Colorado Buffaloes from 1997 to 2001.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office said a jury also found Bannan guilty of attempted second-degree murder and two assault charges.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 5.

