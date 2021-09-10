x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Denver Bronco found guilty of attempted murder in Boulder shooting

Justin Bannan was accused of shooting a woman in the shoulder in 2019.

BOULDER, Colo. — A jury has found a former Denver Bronco accused of shooting a woman in the shoulder in 2019 guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

The trial of Justin Bannan got underway Aug. 30 and ended Friday. 

Bannan was accused of shooting a woman at a Boulder business while in a drug-induced state where he claimed the mafia was after him, according to an arrest affidavit. 

WATCH: The video above aired in August 2020.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her right shoulder, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

Bannan, a 12-year NFL veteran, played defensive tackle for the Broncos in 2010 and 2012. He also played for the University of Colorado Buffaloes from 1997 to 2001.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

RELATED: Trial begins for former Bronco accused of shooting woman in 2019

RELATED: Former Broncos RB Clinton Portis pleads guilty to health care fraud

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office said a jury also found Bannan guilty of attempted second-degree murder and two assault charges. 

Sentencing is set for Nov. 5.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS   

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.