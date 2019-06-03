ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing during an appearance in Arapahoe County court on Monday.

The charge stems from an incident on Oct. 23, 2018 where Kelly is accused of trespassing into a home near South Lincoln Street and East Eastman Avenue in Englewood.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kelly, 24, entered the home, sat down on the couch next to a woman inside and began mumbling incoherently.

The woman called for another resident in the home, who entered the living room and hit Kelly in the upper back with an aluminum pipe from a vacuum cleaner and then chased him out of the home, the affidavit says.

A short time later, officers located and arrested a man matching Kelly's description inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theatre. Kelly had attended a Halloween party at the venue prior to the incident hosted by Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

The Broncos cut Kelly from the team the day after his arrest. A motions hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Former Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly appears in court

RELATED: Broncos cut backup quarterback Chad Kelly

RELATED: Chad Kelly accused of trespassing into home, sitting next to woman, 'mumbling incoherently'

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS