DENVER — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested for vehicular assault, according to records from the Denver Jail.

On Feb. 16, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver crashed around 12:20 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. He and another man in the vehicle had minor injuries and were expected to be treated and released, police said on the day of the crash.

The woman in the vehicle received possibly serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, police said earlier.

According to the preliminary investigation from Denver Police, Thomas was traveling on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to flip it and then come to a stop in the grassy median close to Speer Boulevard.

Thomas was released by the Houston Texans after nearly half a season and less-than-hoped-for numbers on the field. The former Broncos player unloaded on the team's leaders back in early November about a week after being traded for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

