DENVER — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond following his arrest on suspicion of vehicular assault stemming from a crash in Denver Feb. 16.

Thomas is alleged to have been driving in excess of 70 mph on Auraria Parkway when he lost control of his car, starting a crash in which his Ford Edge flipped end over end, seriously injuring one of his passengers, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by 9NEWS. The vehicle come to a stop in the grassy median close to Speer Boulevard.

Under Colorado law, a person can be charged with vehicular assault for either driving recklessly or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing a crash that seriously injures another person.

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. The Texans won 19-17.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

In this case, police allege that Thomas was driving recklessly -- the speed limit on that portion of Auraria Parkway is 30 mph, according to the arrest affidavit.

The former Denver Broncos wide receiver crashed around 12:20 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department. He and another man in the vehicle had minor injuries, police said on the day of the crash.

A female passenger suffered more serious injuries. Neither of the passengers is identified in court documents.

Thomas was released by the Houston Texans after nearly half a season and less-than-hoped-for numbers on the field.

Thomas played for the Broncos for eight full seasons and the first half of the 2018 campaign before being traded to Houston. In a Denver uniform, he played in 125 games, caught 665 passes for more than 9,000 yards and scored 60 touchdowns, according to profootballreference.com. His best year was 2014, when he caught 111 passes for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes available.

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (87) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Houston.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

