A former custodian employed by the Cherry Creek School District was arrested on multiple felony sexual assault charges, according to the district.

Rodry Pombo worked for Meadow Point Elementary School from July 2013 to June 2014 and Horizon Middle School between July 2014 and September 2015, according to the district.

An email sent to parents and guardians of students at the district said the District Attorney's Office notified Cherry Creek Schools of the charges on Jan. 2. They sent the email out six days later, on Jan. 8.

The district did not say when Pombo was arrested or if his arrest had anything to do with the schools where he worked outside of his former employment.

The email to parents said the district was working closely with the Aurora Police Department during their investigation into this matter.

"There is absolutely no higher priority in the Cherry Creek School District than the safety and well-being of our students," the email reads. "This kind of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Cherry Creek Schools also asked any parents who see anything that might be considered threatening or dangerous to students to immediately report it through the Safe2Tell tool or call 1-877-542-7233.

