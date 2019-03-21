CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A former Clear Creek County employee faces numerous felony charges and is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a nonprofit in the county, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Candace Morehouse, 70, was arrested on charges of theft, greater than $100,000 but less $1,000,000, money laundering, and forgery charges.

It is believed that Morehouse wrote more than 150 checks for personal use between 2010 and 2018, the CBI release said. They totaled $215,453.35.

That money was supposed to go to The Resource Center. According to the county website, it's a nonprofit organization which houses several agencies that provide coordination of needed services to county residents.

Morehouse was taken into custody on March 20 and is being held on $15,000 bond at the Clear Creek County Detention Facility. She no longer works for the county.

