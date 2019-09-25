CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo — A former employee of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and is accused of bringing prohibited items into the county detention center, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Tyler Leif, 23, faces one charge of introduction of contraband in the second degree, which is a felony.

He worked as a civilian control technician in the detentions facility for the Sheriff’s Office and had been employed for about 10 months, the release says.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office found that Leif attempted to introduce tobacco into the Clear Creek County Detentions Facility.

