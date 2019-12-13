EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A former sheriff's deputy in El Paso County, Colorado, has been sentenced to 60 days in jail or on work release for a July 2018 chain-reaction crash that killed an elderly couple and severely injured another man.

Quinlan Linebaugh was also ordered to serve four years on probation for four counts of careless driving, two resulting in death and two resulting in injury.

Authorities say Linebaugh tried to pass two vehicles in his patrol car when a dump truck was traveling in the opposite lane. The dump truck driver swerved to miss Linebaugh and struck another vehicle, killing Kenneth and Dorothy Wuerfele.

The dump truck driver suffered a broken back and his passenger was also injured.

