ASPEN, Colo. — A judge has sentenced a former Colorado ski company executive to six years in prison for stealing equipment and merchandise from the company and reselling the gear online for more than a decade.

The Aspen Times reports that former Aspen Skiing Company executive Derek Johnson was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony theft in November.

Prosecutors said the 52-year-old stole skis, snowboards and other gear between 2010 and 2018. Authorities said his 48-year-old wife oversaw the sale and shipping of the stolen equipment through eBay.

Prosecutors said she pleaded guilty to felony theft in December and has yet to be sentenced.

