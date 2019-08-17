GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man will spend at least the next two decades in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting several young boys while he worked at the Rodarte Community Center.

A jury convicted Jorge Lechuga, 23, in June of three counts of sexual assault on a child and two counts of criminal attempt to commit sexual assault on a child, according to the 19th Judicial District.

Investigators think Lechuga sexually assaulted at least four boys, some of whom were family members, between January and September of 2016 while he worked at the Rodarte Center.

Lechuga would invite them to dinner or to hang out and would then touch them inappropriately, several of the victims said.

“The Rodarte Center is and always will be a beacon of hope for children,” said Deputy District Attorney Tamara Love. “But the defendant used this center as his hunting ground. He deserves every year of this sentence that was imposed to ensure he won’t have the opportunity to harm any more children in our community.”

Lechuga was sentenced Thursday to 21 years to life in prison.

