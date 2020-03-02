BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County man and former Coors Classic race director who was charged with invasion of privacy for sexual gratification last year is now facing additional charges.

Michael David Aisner, 70, turned himself in to the Boulder County Jail on Monday after further investigation found child pornography on his computer.

Aisner was charged with possession of three videos that contained sexually explicit videos of children.

The additional charges come after deputies asked for the public's assistance in identifying other possible victims of Aisner. A 2019 arrest warrant says he is accused of using a hidden camera to tape roommates and guests in his home after victims told police they saw a spy camera in his bathroom.

The initial investigation was conducted after a guest as his residence, located in the 000 block of North Cedar Brook Road in unincorporated Boulder County, contacted the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office after he noticed a camera in the shower that he was directed to use by Aisner.

If you believe you may be a victim of, or observed inappropriate behavior associated with Aisner, contact Detective Compton at 303-441-1760.

