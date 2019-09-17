BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Michal Aisner, former Coors Classic race director, is accused of using a hidden camera to tape roommates and guests in his home after victims told police they saw a spy camera in his bathroom, an arrest warrant states.

One victim told deputies he found Aisner's home on a couch surfing app that allows people to stay with locals all over the world.

When asked about the couch-surf app, Aisner, 70, told deputies that "that this group of people are like family to him. He has been doing it for 8-10 years and typically has 6 or so guests every year. He prefers 'Europeans over anybody else,'" the warrant states.

The warrant states Aisner often encouraged male guests to use the upstairs bathroom near his bedroom.

Deputies obtained 54 burned DVDs, a camera and an SD card, among other items. Boulder County Computer Forensic lab discovered several videos of males in the shower, the warrant states. The lab also said all but seven of 116 videos on the SD card had been deleted.

The warrant states that it appeared the videos were used for sexual gratification, due to the large amount of gay male pornography found in Aisner's bedroom.

Aisner is captured by his own camera setting it up to point at the shower and frequently captured retrieving the camera after the male party has left the bathroom, the warrant states.

Aisner can also be heard on video talking to an "IT friend" about how to delete videos, the warrant states.

Aisner has been charged with:

1 count of tampering with physical evidence

7 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

6 counts of attempted invasion of privacy for sexual gratification

