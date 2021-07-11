Former Craig city councilman gets at least 10 years in Colorado sex offender program

Brian MacKenzie, 50, will be supervised, must register as a sex offender and must participate in treatment after his conviction.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A former councilman for the City of Craig was sentenced to at least 10 years in Colorado's Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program, the First Judicial District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Brian Paul MacKenzie, 50, was found guilty of the following charges on Sept. 9 by a Jefferson County jury:

Internet luring of a child with intent to exploit

Internet sexual exploitation of a child

Attempted sexual assault of a child

As part of his sentence, MacKenzie will be supervised in the community, must register as a sex offender and must participate in sex offender treatment.

In Oct. 2019, undercover officers with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office working a sting operation were contacted by MacKenzie, who believed the officers were a 14-year-old girl.

Mackenzie then sent sexually explicate messages and arranged a meeting at what he believed to be a Lakewood house belonging to the girl's parents.

> Video above: Jefferson County family justice center offers network of services to help victims of abuse.

MacKenzie was arrested on his way to the home, and officers found condoms in the glovebox of his vehicle.

MacKenzie resigned from the Craig City Council his Oct. 2019 arrest.

