DENVER — A former linebacker for the Denver Broncos faces an assault charge after allegedly attacking an Uber driver.

According to a probable cause statement, 26-year-old Deiontrez Mount was riding in an Uber with one other passenger early Sunday morning when he canceled his ride, prompting the driver to leave the highway and tell Mount to get out of his car.

The statement says Mount refused to get out of the car, insisting that the driver drop him off somewhere else, such as a nearby store.

The driver then pulled over to West 8th Ave and North Mariposa Street, where Mount still refused to get out, according to the statement. The driver then got out of the car and opened the back door while telling Mount to get out. That's when Mount allegedly started a physical fight with the driver, who fought back, leaving Mount with a "slight bloody nose."

Mount then got out of the car and began hitting the driver in the arm, head, back and side, the statement says. The driver managed to get back in the car and get away before calling police.

Mount was cited for simple assault and released.

According to NFL.com, Mount played in seven games for the Broncos in 2017.

