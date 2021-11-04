Former Boulder County deputies to be sentenced after manslaughter conviction

James O’Brien and Adam Lunn each face up to six years in prison in connection with the 2018 death of Demetrius Shankling.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two now-former Boulder County sheriff's deputies who were convicted of manslaughter in August will be sentenced Thursday morning in connection with the 2018 death of a man who was placed facedown and handcuffed in a jail transport van.

James O’Brien and Adam Lunn each face up to six years in prison. Their sentencing hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Demetrius Shankling, 23, died in 2018 from positional asphyxiation with the combined toxic effects of ethanol and amphetamine, according to the coroner.

Shankling had a blood alcohol content level of .352 and had amphetamines in his system around the time of death, the report says. According to a BAC chart from nonprofit Aware Awake Alive, a .352 blood-alcohol content is life-threatening.

The deputies were taking Shankling to an alcohol recovery center after Boulder police said they found him stumbling around in the morning hours of Sept. 9, 2018, near Canyon Boulevard in Boulder.

O'Brien and Lunn first encountered Shankling around 2:20 a.m. that morning and during their trial, prosecutors characterized them as frustrated deputies nearing the end of an extra-duty shift.

An arrest affidavit says, Shankling was uncooperative and passively resisted, but that O'Brien and Lunn got a pair of handcuffs on him and managed to get him into the van by sliding him on his tummy into the compartment.

According to the affidavit, the van compartment was one of two - almost 5 feet long. Shankling was 6 feet tall. He didn't move as deputies put him into the back of the van, and to get him in there, they had to force the van door closed, the report says.

Per the affidavit, neither Lunn nor O'Brien put Shankling up on the bench in the back of the van or turned him onto his side - as was their training.

As of March 2019, the deputies were no longer with the department. That announcement came after an internal investigation into their actions.

