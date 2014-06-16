Sex offender pleads guilty in incident involving young girl at home where he delivered pizza

Cyrus Warren, a registered sex offender, stalked a young girl after delivering pizza to her home and assaulted a coworker.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A registered sex offender and former Domino's Pizza delivery driver pleaded guilty Friday to charges of sexual assault and attempted trespassing after incidents involving a coworker and a customer's young daughter.

Cyrus Warren, 21, was arrested in February in connection with two separate cases that occurred in December 2021 in Fort Collins.

> The video above aired shortly after Warren's arrest.

The first incident happened on Dec. 22, 2021, when police said Warren delivered a pizza to a family's home. The family's younger daughter answered the door, and according to police, Warren asked the girl if her parents were home.

He then asked the girl for a hug and picked her up, according to police. Before he left, according to FCPS, he gave the child a note offering his contact information and babysitting services.

In the other case, a coworker told police Warren sexually assaulted her while they were in a parked vehicle on Dec. 23, 2021.

The victim reported that Warren had asked to hang out with her and she agreed to meet up, but instead of driving to their agreed-upon location, Warren drove them to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

Warren pleaded guilty to the following charges related to the incidents:

Sex assault

Sexual exploitation

Attempted trespassing

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.