A former math teacher at Aspen View Academy has been arrested and is accused of groping a female student at the school, according to a Douglas County arrest affidavit.

John Lucas Adkins, 27, of Lone Tree was arrested just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 13. He’s accused of inappropriately touching a student while she was in class, and faces a charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in position of trust - a class 3 felony.

On Jan. 29, an officer with the Castle Rock Police Department was notified by Aspen View Academy principal Bob Barber about a suspicious incident that occurred at the school involving Adkins and a 7th grade student.

The student stated she was afraid to go back to Adkins’ math class because the day before, he had hugged her from behind and “had put his hands underneath [her] armpits and around the front of [her] chest/breast area, “ the affidavit says. Before he was able to grab her breasts, the girl pulled her arms and hands into her chest, the affidavit states.

The affidavit goes on to say that the day after the alleged grab, Adkins had asked the student to come in after class to pick up a homework packet – something she had never been asked to do previously.

Another teacher at the school stated to investigators that several other 7th grade girls approach her in August 2018 about how they felt Adkins was “creepy and made them feel uncomfortable.”

Adkins was placed on paid leave while the incident was investigated and was terminated a few days later. When the decision was made to terminate him, Adkins spontaneously stated that he “did not touch any students,” the affidavit says.

Adkins stated he was not aware of any of the allegations involving the student and denied any inappropriate touching, according to the affidavit.