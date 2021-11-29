Former officer involved in Aurora shooting that left teen dead identified

Detectives are still working to determine who the primary aggressor was in the shooting, Aurora Police Department said.

AURORA, Colo — Adam Holen, 36, was identified as the former Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) officer involved in an Aurora shooting on Wednesday that left a teen dead, 9Wants to Know has learned

Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded around 10:30 pm. on Nov. 24 to a report of two people shooting at each other in the 4900 block of South Addison Way. That's east of E-470 and south of East Quincy Avenue.

After interviewing witnesses, APD said detectives determined the incident started with an argument between the 36-year-old former officer and a group of teenagers over alleged careless driving in the neighborhood.

During the argument, the man and one of the teenagers fired shots at each other, according to APD.

The 17-year-old boy who was shot was taken to the hospital, where APD said he died.

The man, who is not currently employed by any law-enforcement agency, was also taken to a hospital and was expected to live, APD said.

Detectives were still working to determine who the primary aggressor was, and APD said no arrests have been made.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the teenage victim.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police can contact the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit.

> The shooting was caught on the doorbell camera of a nearby home. Warning: This video contains images and audio that may be difficult for some people to watch including graphic language and gun violence.

Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

