A former detention deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and faces a litany of charges for alleged crimes that happened within the Jefferson County Jail.

Deputies were made aware of possible employee misconduct involving deputy Myriah Lovato, 29, on Dec. 22, and started an investigation into her activities, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

That same day, Lovato was booked through the detentions facility and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. On Jan. 2, the sheriff’s office says Lovato submitted a letter of resignation.

An arrest warrant for Lovato was issued on Friday for felony charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree introducing contraband, two counts of second-degree introducing contraband, and sexual contact in a correctional institution. She also faces misdemeanor charges for three counts of first-degree official misconduct and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Further details about the alleged crimes have not yet been release.

Early Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said Lovato turned herself in at the Jefferson County Detention Facility. She’ll be held at another facility until her advisement hearing that's scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Lovato was hired on Jan. 7, 2016, the sheriff’s office said.

