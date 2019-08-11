JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A former Jefferson County detention deputy will spend 45 days in jail after she committed several crimes within the Jefferson County Jail.

In September, Myriah Lovato, 29, pleaded guilty to introduction of contraband, a felony, and two counts of official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

She was sentenced on Thursday to 45 days in jail and two years probation.

Deputies were made aware of possible employee misconduct involving deputy Lovato on Dec. 22, and started an investigation into her activities, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

RELATED: Former JeffCo detention deputy facing litany of charges

That same day, Lovato was booked through the detentions facility and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. On Jan. 2, the sheriff’s office says Lovato submitted a letter of resignation.

An arrest warrant for Lovato included felony charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree introducing contraband, two counts of second-degree introducing contraband, and sexual contact in a correctional institution. She also faced misdemeanor charges for three counts of first-degree official misconduct and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Several of the charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Further details about the crimes have not been released.

Lovato was hired on Jan. 7, 2016, the sheriff’s office said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS