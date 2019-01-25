JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A former Lakewood police officer who is already facing sex assault and attempted sex assault charges for two other incidents was arrested for the third time and is facing new unlawful sexual contact charges related to an event from 2014.

According to a release from the Lakewood police department, Randall Shaun Butler is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a woman while giving her a ride home while on-duty the evening of July 29, 2014.

Butler turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail on Jan. 24 and is facing several charges including unlawful sexual contact.

Butler was first arrested in Denver on Dec. 5, 2018, after reportedly sexually assaulting a woman he offered to give a ride home to in November.

RELATED: Former Lakewood PD officer accused of sexually assaulting woman he offered a ride to

When Lakewood PD got word of the allegations against Butler, they placed him on administrative leave, police said. He later resigned. According to Lakewood police, he'd been with the department since 2013.

Butler was arrested again Jan. 8 on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and other crimes, Lakewood police said. He is believed to have engaged in unlawful sexual contact with a woman he'd offered a ride to back in June, police said - separate from the November incident.

RELATED: Ex-Lakewood cop facing sex charges in Denver arrested again in Lakewood

Lakewood police continue to encourage anyone with information on possible misconduct by Butler while he was an officer with the department to call their tip-line at 303-763-6800.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know