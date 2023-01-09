Former Morgan County deputy accused of sexually assaulting 2 jail inmates

Sgt. Luke Davis was arrested Monday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

FORT MORGAN, Colo — A former Morgan County jail deputy is facing criminal charges after two inmates accused him of sexual assault, the sheriff's office said.

Luke Davis, 29, of Sterling was arrested Monday on a warrant for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct inside a correctional institution.

The sheriff's office said on Nov. 27, a jail inmate reported that Davis had sexually assaulted her "on more than one occasion." Davis, a sergeant, was immediately put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and a criminal investigation, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, another woman made similar allegations against Davis, the sheriff's office said.

On Dec. 4, Davis resigned from the sheriff's office and ceased participating in the internal investigation, the sheriff's office said.

A warrant for Davis' arrest was issued Friday. Sterling police pulled him over and arrested him Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. He is being held in the Logan County jail on $25,000 bond.

"As the Elected Sheriff of Morgan County, I take the safety and care and custody of our inmate population very seriously," Sheriff Dave Martin said in a news release. "This type of predatory behavior CANNOT and WILL NOT be tolerated. Our office has cooperated 110% with the DA’s investigators in order to bring this case to prosecution."

