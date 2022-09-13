Former sheriff's office employee found guilty of attempted sexual assault

May was employed by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office as a Community Services Specialist. He has since been terminated.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office employee has been found guilty of attempted sexual assault in connection with a 2021 crime, according to court records.

Caleb May, 20, was found guilty Sept. 2 of one count of attempted sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - video.

Prosecutors said after May was arrested in connection with the attempted sexual assault, investigators searched his electronic devices and found evidence that led prosecutors to file sexual exploitation of a child charges. Those two charges were added in Aug. 2021.

May was employed by the sheriff's office as a Community Services Specialist at the time of the attempted sexual assault in May 2021. He was also a participant in the sheriff's office Explorer program, according to an arrest affidavit.

His job as a Community Services Specialist entailed taking reports on low-priority calls where there was no suspect information, the sheriff's office said. Community Services Specialists have no powers of enforcement.

The sheriff's office said May arrived at the location of the crime driving a sheriff's office vehicle and wearing clothing supplied by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said May was terminated immediately after a criminal investigation and the filing of charges with the district attorney's office.

"We hope [that] this verdict helps the victim and their family begin the healing process," the sheriff's office said in a statement.