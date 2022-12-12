Former high school softball coach pleads guilty to attempted child sexual exploitation

Severtson coached the girls softball team at Cherry Creek High School and the Colorado Styxx girls softball club. He was fired from both jobs after his arrest.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Cherry Creek High School softball coach has pleaded guilty to an attempted child sexual exploitation charge after being accused of soliciting nude photos from an underage girl in Virginia.

Paul Severtson, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, according to court documents. He will be sentenced Feb. 13.

The investigation into Severtson began after the Virginia girl died by suicide in October 2021. While investigating her death, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office in Virginia discovered she had been communicating with Severtson through several social media messaging apps. They contacted the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in March, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators examined conversations between Severtson and the girl that occurred on KIK in September 2021. They found photos of the girl partially nude but never fully exposed, an arrest affidavit from ACSO says.

When contacted by investigators, Severtson said he "always" uses a fake name and pictures if he sends them and says he's around 22 or 23 years old, according to the document.

ACSO investigators found that Severtson was a coach for the girls softball team at Cherry Creek High School and the Colorado Styxx girls softball club. His employment with Cherry Creek schools was terminated immediately after the district was notified of his arrest in July, the district said.

The district noted that Severtson's arrest was not connected to his employment and did not involve any students.

Severtson was also fired from his post with the Styxx, a spokesman said in July.

