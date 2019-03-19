ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — A former soldier will spend the rest of his life in prison after an Elbert County jury found him guilty of shooting and killing a rancher who prosecutors said was “doing no more than being a good neighbor.”

Joe Love, 28, was convicted Monday of first-degree murder after deliberation, felony first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery and first-degree burglary.

He wasn’t arrested for the Jan. 23, 2016 murder of Agate rancher Edward Butler until January 2017 following what Elbert County Sheriff Shayne Heap called “truly impressive police work by ultra-motivated investigators.”

RELATED: Person of interest sought in Agate death

Love first encountered Butler when he pulled off a rural Elbert County highway to search for a restroom. According to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Love ended up at the end of a rural road on a ranch that Butler used to own and was taking care of while the new owners were away.

Ed Butler was shot and killed while he was checking on his neighbor's home.

Courtesy 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

According to prosecutors, Love went into Butler’s trailer. Surveillance video released by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office showed Love eating a candy bar. Investigators said they believed he was psychotic, and that he repeats phrases – often in a series of three – and was shown spinning in three revolutions at a time.

RELATED: Elbert County Sheriff's Office needs help to ID murder suspect

When Butler drove to the trailer and noticed an unfamiliar vehicle, he called the owners, who said they hadn’t given anyone permission to be there. That’s when prosecutors said Butler confronted Love, who took him inside, removed his own gun from his hip holster, and shot him twice in the head.

Love fled to Texas, where prosecutors said he implicated himself in monitored calls from jail, as well as with DNA evidence and fingerprints collected at the scene.

Since Love has been convicted of first-degree murder, his sentencing on June 18 is merely a formality, since the charge carries automatic life in prison.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS