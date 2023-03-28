Former teacher pleads guilty to child exploitation charge

Christopher Sergeeff was accused of possessing child pornography.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A former Adams County teacher charged with possessing child pornography pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to court records.

Christopher Sergeeff was initially charged with one count each of sexual exploitation of a child – possession, and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

He pleaded guilty to the invasion of privacy charge, and the other count was dismissed as part of the deal. Sergeeff was accused of possessing child pornography between May 31 and Nov. 17 of last year, the District Attorney's Office said.

Sergeeff was previously a teacher at Quist Middle School in Thornton (2019), Stargate Charter School in Thornton (2016-2018), and The Studio School in Northglenn (2019-2022).

He's scheduled for sentencing on June 22.

