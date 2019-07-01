A woman is accused of stealing $58,000 from the parent teacher organization at a Jefferson County charter school that she was also the treasurer of.

Jessica Tafoya, 36, is charged with one count of theft, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. The Arvada woman turned herself into police on Jan. 4 – less than a week after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to prosecutors, Tafoya served as the treasurer of the Jefferson Academy Parent Teacher Organization from 2015 to 2017.

After her tenure ended, the new officers for the PTO called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and said there were discrepancies over financial records, according to the news release. Prosecutors now say investigators found unauthorized ATM withdrawals, underpaid invoices and transactions between Tafoya’s personal accounts and those belonging to the PTO.

Tafoya, who is out on a $2,000 bond, is due in court later this week, the DA said.

Jefferson Academy is a K-12 charter school that has three locations the northern part of the county.