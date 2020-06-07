Former Vail IT director arrested on multiple charges including assaulting police officers

Ron Braden assaulted two police officers during his arrest Saturday, Vail Police said.

VAIL, Colo. — The former information technology (IT) director for the Town of Vail was arrested Saturday.

Ron Braden, 54, is being held on suspicion of:

violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

embezzlement of public property

theft

official misconduct

forgery

assault on a peace officer

Vail Police said Braden's arrest comes after an 18-month investigation.

Police said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) helped in the investigation.

The investigation into Braden came after he resigned in November 2018, according to Vail Police.

Police said after Braden left they found evidence of an elaborate scheme to defraud taxpayers over a six-year period.

Officers went to arrest Braden on Saturday near Minturn. Police said Braden resisted arrest and injured two of the three arresting officers.

The officers were treated and released at the scene, according to police.

Braden is being held in the Eagle County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

Braden has a court appearance on July 13. He is alleged to have co-conspired with Eric Nastri, 55, in the scheme, according to police.

Nastri was arrested Monday in Denver by Vail Police detectives. He's being held in the Eagle County Detention Center on suspicion of:

violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act

theft

conspiracy to commit theft

forgery

money laundering

cybercrime