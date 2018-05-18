A former youth helper at an area church turned himself in Thursday to officers on charges related to sex crimes on two teenage boys in 2017, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Officers first began looking into 31-year-old Joseph Potts back in January and he's currently being held at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility without bond.

Potts is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, enticement of a child, obscenity to a minor and indecent exposure, according to the Police Department.

He used to live in the 700 block of E. Jefferson Avenue. He worked at Jubilee Fellowship Church which has campuses in Lone Tree, Lakewood, Castle Rock and Parker. Englewood police told 9NEWS they would not confirm which church he is associated with to protect his victims.

The ages of the boys Potts reportedly abused were 14 and 15, police said.

Potts turned himself into police Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued by the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

We are also working to get the arrest affidavit and mugshot of Potts.

